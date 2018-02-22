GOP File Lawsuit To Block New Congressional Map

The top Republicans in the state legislature have asked the U-S Supreme Court to block a new congressional map issued by the state Supreme Court. The state justices threw out the map that Republicans re-drew 7-years ago ruling it unconstitutional due to gerrymandering. In the congressional elections since 2011, the GOP has taken 13-of the commonwealth’s 18-seats even though Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by more than 700,000. Earlier this month, a GOP request for America’s top court to delay the re-drawing process was denied.