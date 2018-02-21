Threats Close Central York School District Wednesday

Central York School District is closed Wednesday after social media threats were made against the middle and elementary schools.  Springettsbury Township Police say a task force has been formed which includes local and federal agencies to investigate the threats.  Anyone who knows more is asked to send the info to this email address:  stpdtips@springettsbury-dot-com

Meanwhile, Penn Township Police have charged 18-year old Ethan Wilson with making a terroristic threat against Southwestern High School last Friday.

