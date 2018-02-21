Driver In Lancaster Road Rage Case Sentenced

A Lancaster County man charged with threatening to shoot a woman’s brains out during a road rage incident has been sentenced. Manor Township Police say it happened along Route-999 last August when the suspect passed the victim at a high rate of speed and then allegedly slammed on his brakes. Later, the woman pulled up at a stop sign and the suspect got out of his vehicle and that’s when the threats occurred. Officers say 58-year old Roger Chenault of Washington Boro pled guilty to ethnic intimidation and he was given 10-years probation.