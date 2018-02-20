PA Supreme Court Releases New Congressional Map

After ruling the current congressional map as unconstitutional, the Pa. Supreme Court has released a new one. The issue came up when lawsuits showed the map Republicans drew up in 2011 led the party to win 13 of the states 18 congressional seats even though their candidates only received roughly 50-percent of the votes statewide. The commonwealth’s top court which is controlled by a majority of Democrats has ruled the re-districting unconstitutional because of gerrymandering. The justices want their map to be used starting with this years elections. Republicans are expected to challenge the map in court.