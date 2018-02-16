Suspect In York City Assault Identified

York City Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly beat two Lancaster men after their attempt to rob the pair fell apart when the victims didn’t have the cash with them. Officers have identified one suspect, and an arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year old Emanuel Pacheco. The incident happened just before 7pm on February 8th along the 1000-block of East Mason Street. Anyone who knows more about the attack or the whereabouts of Pacheco can text an anonymous tip to 847-411 or download the York City PD app.