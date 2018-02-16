State Supreme Court Considering New PA Re-Districting Maps

With a deadline looming Thursday, Democrats in the state legislature and then the governor submitted their proposed new re-districting maps. The state Supreme Court gave lawmakers about 2-weeks to come up with a replacement for the current map which the justices ruled as gerrymandered and unconstitutional. Republicans re-drew the maps in 2011. Since then the GOP has controlled about 75% of the state’s congressional delegation, even though registered Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans by several hundred thousand. Now the court will consider the submissions. If the justices are not satisfied, they say they will adopt their own map to keep the May-15 Primary Election on track.

https://www.governor.pa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Wolf_Map_Submission.pdf