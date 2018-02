A Lancaster man gets several years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple offenses including two counts of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a crash that involved serious injury. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says 22-year old Carlos Marrero was sentenced to serve from 4-to-8 years in prison for a crash that happened last July. Officials say Marrero was driving along Prince Street at over 100mph when he slammed into another vehicle seriously injuring two people.