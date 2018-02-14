York City’s New Mayor Speaks Out After First Murder Of 2018

After York City’s first murder of 2018, Mayor Michael Helfrich speaks out. Police say 32-year old Matthew Bell was pronounced dead just after 8:30pm Monday as officers responded to the 200-block of South Penn Street. A 17-year old juvenile was wounded. Helfrich said the shooter killed Bell as he held a 1-year old baby in his arms. The Mayor then said, “What the hell is wrong with you?” View the entire address using the link below. Anyone with more details on the shooting can text an anonymous tip to 847-411.

Mayor's Monday Message: LIVE from City Hall (Tuesday, 2/13/2018) Posted by City of York on Tuesday, February 13, 2018