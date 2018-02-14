Wolf Rejects Re-Drawn Congressional Map

Calling it as partisan as the last one, Democratic Governor Tom Wolf has rejected a republican re-drawn congressional map.  The state Supreme Court threw out the old map finding it used gerrymandering and was unconstitutional.  Over the last three elections, Republicans garnered about 50% of the states votes, but they ended up with 75% of the congressional seats.  Wolf had until Thursday to submit a map to the court.  The justices say if they don’t get a map from legislators that is approved by the governor by Thursday, they will come up with their own.  The court wants to use a new map this year and they want to keep this years primary election in May on track.

