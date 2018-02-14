Medical Marijuana Goes On Sale In PA Thursday

The state’s first sale of medical marijuana begins Thursday. Governor Tom Wolf announced the first six dispensaries approved by the commonwealth. The closest ones to us are in Enola, Sellersville and Devon, Pa. More locations are coming. Officials say 17-medical conditions have been approved for use of medical marijuana, including autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Patients will need certification from a list of per-approved doctors. Use the link below to get program details.