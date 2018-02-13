York City Shooting Leaves 1-Man Dead, Teen Wounded

One man is dead and a juvenile is wounded in a York City shooting. Police say shots rang out in the 200-block of South Penn Street just after 8:30pm Monday night. Officers arrived to find two victims, 32-year old Matthew Bell of York was pronounced dead at the scene. While a 17-year old male was taken to York Hospital with a bullet wound to his left side. We do not know his current condition. Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call 717-846-1234 or text an anonymous tip to 847-411.