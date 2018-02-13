Two Arrested In Fatal Drug Overdose Deaths In Lancaster Co.

Two Lancaster County men have been charged with drug delivery resulting in death. Susquehanna Regional Police say 26-year old Nicholas Reynolds supplied the heroin and fentanyl that led to the overdose death of a 27-year old East Donegal Township man last December. Meanwhile, the county District Attorney’s Office says 18-year old Alejandro Yens is accused of the heroin and fentanyl overdose death of a 27-year old Elizabethtown woman last November. Both suspects are being held in the Lancaster County Prison. Bail for Reynolds is set at $1-million dollars while Yens bond is $500,000.