The search continues for a missing 85-year old Lititz man. Police say Walter Kunz Jr. was last seen leaving his residence last Thursday. Officers say Kunz was known to visit local stores and use public transportation to make trips as far as Philadelphia. Officials say he is a white male, 5’9″, brown eyes, white hair & approximately 160-lbs and he answers to the name George. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lititz Borough Police at (717)664-1180.