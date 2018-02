Fire damaged a home in Lancaster County and one in York County Sunday night. The Red Cross says its helping 2-adults and a child who were displaced from a house along the 10,000 block of Sydor Lane in Springfield township near Stewartstown at around 6pm. Meanwhile, Lancasteronline.com reports that poorly distinguished fireworks were to blame for a fire just after 8:30pm along the 500-block of Woodhall Drive in West Lampeter Township in Willow Street.