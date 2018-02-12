Arrest Made In Weekend Murder In Lancaster City

A double shooting last weekend in Lancaster City left one man dead and another man with multiple bullet wounds.  Police say the incident started as a fight at O’halloran’s Irish Pub and Eatery along High Street.  But officers found the victims just after 1am Saturday in the 100-block of Fairview Avenue.  Officials say 29-year old Marcus McCain of Lancaster was shot several times in the torso.  He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.  While a 20-year old man was hit a number of times in the legs.  We do not know his current condition.  Police captured 34-year-old Alexander Cruz in Ephrata township on Sunday.  He’s been charged with multiple felonies including criminal homicide and various weapons offenses.  Officers are also searching for another person of interest.

