Arrest Made In Weekend Murder In Lancaster City

A double shooting last weekend in Lancaster City left one man dead and another man with multiple bullet wounds. Police say the incident started as a fight at O’halloran’s Irish Pub and Eatery along High Street. But officers found the victims just after 1am Saturday in the 100-block of Fairview Avenue. Officials say 29-year old Marcus McCain of Lancaster was shot several times in the torso. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. While a 20-year old man was hit a number of times in the legs. We do not know his current condition. Police captured 34-year-old Alexander Cruz in Ephrata township on Sunday. He’s been charged with multiple felonies including criminal homicide and various weapons offenses. Officers are also searching for another person of interest.