York Co. Teen Who Killed Brother Is Re-Sentenced

The York County teen who was given life in prison without parole for stabbing his brother to death has admitted to the killing in court at his re-sentencing.  the U-S Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that life terms for teens could violate the constitution’s restriction on cruel and unusual punishment.  Zachary Witman was 15-years old when he murdered his 13-year old Gregory in their New Freedom home in 2003.  This week, Witman who is now 34 was re-sentenced to 15-to-40 years in prison.  He will become eligible for parole in 2019.

