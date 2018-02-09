York Co. Teen Who Killed Brother Is Re-Sentenced

The York County teen who was given life in prison without parole for stabbing his brother to death has admitted to the killing in court at his re-sentencing. the U-S Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that life terms for teens could violate the constitution’s restriction on cruel and unusual punishment. Zachary Witman was 15-years old when he murdered his 13-year old Gregory in their New Freedom home in 2003. This week, Witman who is now 34 was re-sentenced to 15-to-40 years in prison. He will become eligible for parole in 2019.