Friday Is The First Deadline In PA Redistricting Case

No word yet on whether the state legislature will comply with the Pa. Supreme Court ruling ordering a new redistricting map by Friday. The justices found the commonwealth’s congressional maps were gerrymandered and unconstitutional. They also gave Democratic Governor Tom Wolf until Feb. 15 to submit the legislature’s plan to the court. Otherwise, the justices say they will adopt their own map to keep the May-15 primary election on track. Using the map that Republicans re-drew in 2011, the GOP received about half of the votes in the last three congressional elections. But they hold 13-of the state’s 18-seats.