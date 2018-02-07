Governor Wolf Unveils Budget Proposal

Governor Tom Wolf delivered his budget address to a joint session of the General Assembly Tuesday.  Wolf’s proposal represents a 3.1% increase over last year to $32.9-billion dollars, but it doesn’t contain a tax increase.  The largest increase centers on a $225 million investment in education, workforce development, job creation and funds to support manufacturing.  The governor continued his call for a severance tax on natural gas drillers.  Wolf also wants more spending for treatment and recovery as the state deals with the opioid crisis.  The governor proposed $25 million earmarked to expand child care.  Wolf also called for addressing the gender wage gap, guaranteeing sick leave and boosting the minimum wage.

