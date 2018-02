Agents with the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the theft of seven handguns from a Mount Joy gun shop Monday. Northwest Regional Police say three men broke into the Trop Gun Shop in Elizabethtown just after 3am by smashing the window on the front door. Meanwhile, the feds are still searching for suspects in the burglary of another Mount Joy Township gun last November. That’s when 72-guns were stolen from nearby Kinsey’s Outdoors.