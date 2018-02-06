GOP Attempt To Stop PA Redistricting Stayed By U-S Supreme Court

The U-S Supreme Court has denied Republican applications to stay the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s order that found the commonwealth’s congressional maps were gerrymandered and unconstitutional. The state’s top court has given until Feb. 9 to pass a replacement ahead of this years elections. Then Democratic Governor Tom Wolf has until Feb. 15 to submit it to the court. Otherwise, the justices say they will adopt their own map to keep the May-15th primary election on track. Republicans re-drew the maps in 2011. Currently, the GOP controls the state’s congressional delegation, 13-5, even though registered Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans.