York Co. Man Convicted In Delaware Murder

A York County man has been convicted of killing a man with a baseball bat in Delaware. State officials say in 2013, three men convinced the victim, Wayne Capelli to take out a $360,000 life insurance policy to be used to take care of his daughter. The trio then offered 46-year old Ryan Shover of York $30,000 to kill Capelli as he walked home from work. Three men pleaded guilty to various crimes including insurance fraud. One man was sentenced to 5-years in prison, while terms for the other two are pending. Late last week, Shover was found guilty of 1st degree murder. He will be sentenced later. Officials say the money from the policy was put into a trust for the victim’s child.