Arrest Made In Lancaster Co. Hit-&-Run

Posted on

A Lancaster County man is arrested following a hit-&-run accident that left a woman with a serious head injury.  Ephrata Police say the 44-year old victim was struck by a vehicle as she crossed the 400-block of East Main Street in the borough at around 2:30am Saturday.  Officers say a tip from an auto parts store led them to find a vehicle which allegedly had strands of the victim’s hair embedded in a damaged mirror.  Police say have charged the driver, 21-year old Miguel Martin of Akron with multiple offenses.

Headlines

