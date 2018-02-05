Arrest Made In Lancaster Co. Hit-&-Run

A Lancaster County man is arrested following a hit-&-run accident that left a woman with a serious head injury. Ephrata Police say the 44-year old victim was struck by a vehicle as she crossed the 400-block of East Main Street in the borough at around 2:30am Saturday. Officers say a tip from an auto parts store led them to find a vehicle which allegedly had strands of the victim’s hair embedded in a damaged mirror. Police say have charged the driver, 21-year old Miguel Martin of Akron with multiple offenses.