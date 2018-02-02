Fire Damages Hanover Home

Over 20-units responded to an early morning fire in Hanover. 9-1-1 dispatchers say the first call came in just before 1:30am Friday for a home along East Walnut Street near Fulton Street in the borough. We have no word yet on injuries or a cause.
Over 20-units responded to an early morning fire in Hanover. 9-1-1 dispatchers say the first call came in just before 1:30am Friday for a home along East Walnut Street near Fulton Street in the borough. We have no word yet on injuries or a cause.
There is no custom code to display.