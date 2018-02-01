York Co. Robbery/Rape Under Investigation

A woman says she was robbed and raped in a York County hotel last weekend. Fairview Township Police say the victim invited another guest to her room at the Days Inn on Lewsiberry Road early Saturday morning. But when he arrived, another male was with him. The first man showed a gun and told her to be quiet or that he would kill her. The victim says the second man raped her while the first suspect ransacked the room stealing cash, a cell phone, her identification and her small white dog. Anyone with more info is asked to call police at 717-901-5267.