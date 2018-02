Frederick Douglass

Let us have no country but a free country, liberty for all and chains for none. Let us have one law, one gospel, equal rights for all, and I am sure God's blessing will be upon us and we shall be a prosperous and glorious nation.

From a slave to a statesman, Frederick Douglass used his rhetorical gifts to become one of the country's most famous abolitionists after escaping the confines of slavery. He shared his views and life story by publishing three versions of his autobiography, the first of which was Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave in 1845, along with several abolitionist newspapers including The North Star and New National Era. Douglass also was an advocate for woman's rights, held many political positions after the conclusion of the Civil War and was the first African American nominated for Vice President of the United States in 1872.